Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696

Jerry Lynn Williams

Jerry Lynn Williams Notice
Jerry Lynn Williams, 68, of Vallejo, passed suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 27, at home surrounded by loved ones.A memorial service will be held Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., followed by a Celebration of Life at Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00142390-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2020
