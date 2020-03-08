|
|
Jerry Lynn Williams, 68, of Vallejo, passed suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 27, at home surrounded by loved ones.A memorial service will be held Friday, March 13, at 1 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., followed by a Celebration of Life at Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00142390-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2020