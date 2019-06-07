Times Herald Online Notices
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
Jess E. Antonio, a resident of Vallejo was born in Fairfield. He passed away in Vallejo on May 30.Visitation will be at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, Saturday, June 8, from 12 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 9, from 12 to 9 p.m. The Vigil will be Sunday, June 9, at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, June 10, at 12 noon, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 7 to June 10, 2019
