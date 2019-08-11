Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Jessie W. Thomas Jr. Notice
Jessie W. Thomas Jr., of Sacramento, passed away on Tuesday, July 30 at his residence, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Vallejo.Mr. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army.A celebration of his life will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 12 noon, at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
