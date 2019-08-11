|
Jessie W. Thomas Jr., of Sacramento, passed away on Tuesday, July 30 at his residence, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Vallejo.Mr. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army.A celebration of his life will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 12 noon, at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019