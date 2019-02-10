Jim Dunlop, founder of Dunlop Manufacturing and enormously influential innovator of picks, capos, and other guitar accessories, has passed away. He was 82 years old. It would be difficult to find a guitar player who hasn't been affected by Jim's thoughtful innovations. Ever attentive to their needs, Jim will live on in the many products that he created to provide people with a better playing experience. Jim was widowed by Bernice, in 2001 and is survived by Linda, wife of seven years; daughter, Jasmin Powell, married to Glenn; son, Jimmy Dunlop, married to Elizabeth, and grandchildren, Alyssa Powell, Krista Powell, and Max Dunlop.Services will be held at Green Valley Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MusiCares (https://www.grammy.com/musicares/donations) in Jim's name.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia (707) 745-3130. www.PassalacquaFuneralChapel.com

