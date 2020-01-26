|
The family of James Jesse Martinez is sad to announce his passing on Jan. 4 after a brief illness. Jim was born the oldest of six children on July 17, 1947, to Jesse and Della Martinez in Capulin, CO.He moved to Vallejo in the early 70's. After working for about 10 years with Safeway he went to work for his brother John building his commercial property. He then worked as a salesman at A Floor Store/Carpet One eventually taking over ownership until his retirement in 2012.Jim was a lifelong Denver Bronco's fan. He enjoyed watching football, playing poker, watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with his family.Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Sharon; his daughters and their families, Tracy Martinez and Tyler Fair, Kim Nonies (Alvin) Devin and Logan, and Andrea Martinez and Hailey Guizzetti; his stepsons and their families, Anthony Zanassi (Jennifer) Austin, Chris, and Rocco Zanassi and Emily and Alex; Jeff Zanassi (Darlene) Cole and Zoe.He also leaves behind brothers, Chuck (Sue) of Chester, John (Brenda) of Longmont, CO, Gary (Theresa) of Vallejo, and his sister, Cindy (Pat) Greene of Martinez; as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his best friend, Dave of Benicia.The family will be celebrating Jim Feb. 2, Superbowl Sunday at Jim and Sharon's home in Vacaville beginning at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020