Joan Clark died peacefully the morning of Jan. 31, at rest now with her Lord. She was born in Sweetwater, TX, and grew up in Hereford, TX. She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University. She moved from Portalas, New Mexico back to Hereford in 1958 and on to Vallejo in 1966. While in Hereford she worked as a Law Clerk. She worked as a teacher for Vallejo Unified School District and as a financial officer for North Hills Christian School. She taught Bible Study at North Hills Baptist Church for many years. Her joys in her early years were dancing, fishing, horses and her family. She spent her middle and later years in service to her Lord, traveling with family and friends, photography, gardening, her pets and a wide variety of activities with her loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Faulkner and Bess B. Moore; as well as her brother, Gene Moore; her sister, Paula Daniel and her husband, Wayne Clark. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Beasley of Euless; brother in law, Jim R. Daniel of Lazbuddie, TX; sister in law, Doloras Moore of Texas; son, David Clark, and daughter, Beverly Stevens, both of Vallejo. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Oso. A Celebration of Life will be held at North Hills Baptist Church, Vallejo, at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 24. The family wishes any memorials to be made to North Hills Baptist Church, Vallejo or Hospice of the East Bay, of Pleasant Hill.

