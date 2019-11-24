|
Joan L. White passed away peacefully at home. She was a wonderful, caring and loving woman and mom. She raised four children, moving around the country as her husband was in the military and they were always traveling. She will be remembered by her amazing love for her children, her bowling skills, her love of her garden and birds. She was always thrilled by the hummingbirds that she got to watch.Joan is preceded in death by her mother, Sophie F. Bishop; her sister, Mary Ellen Geyer and her son-in-law, Jeffrey A. Winship. Joan is survived by her children, Diane White-Winship of Vallejo, Robert (Barbara) White of Colorado Springs, CO, Tracy White of Vacaville, and Joseph (Crystal) White of North Highlands. She also leaves behind her two grandsons, Reed White of Fairfield, and Chandler White of Vacaville, her sister, Patricia Lawless of Van Nuys, CA, and her brother, Charles (Paula) Bishop of Ipswich, MA.Joan will be laid to rest in her hometown of Ipswich, MA. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
