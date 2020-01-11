|
|
Joan Marie O'Keefe Werwa, 88 of Vallejo, CA died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 29.She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Mitchell Werwa; four daughters, Pamela Cole Hopkins (Skip), Kathleen Cole Fraser (Rob), Leann Ferris DeWan (Jerry), and Stacey Werwa Blanda, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Joan was born in Vallejo on Dec. 24, 1931 and attended Vallejo schools. She started working at age 15 to support her family. Her one dream in life was to see all her girls graduate from high school and she accomplished that, she then went on to receive her diploma many years later.She achieved many accomplishments in her lifetime retiring from Travis Air Force Base as a Budget Analyst for the 1901st Com squadron. She started her career with the government as a switchboard operator at Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho. She then worked at Travis Air Force Base as an operator and then Budget Analyst, a job she was so proud of and received many awards. There was never a stranger in her life from the random people she met, to the friends of her children, eventually everyone called her Mmom or Ma Werwa. Celebration of Life will be held Jan. 17, at 3 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Chapel, Vallejo She is loved and will be missed by many.
W00140420-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2020