On Friday, Feb. 15, a fantastic mother and grandmother was called home to be with the Lord. JoAnn Elizabeth (Avellar) Calligan was 66 years old and had one child. JoAnn was living with her immediate family at the time of her death. JoAnn is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Calligan) Langebeck and husband, Alex, of Boise, ID, and their children, Jordon Bash, Kortney Langebeck, Brandon Councilman, Aiden Langebeck and Lainey Langebeck, who all reside in Boise, ID. JoAnn spent her retirement years enjoying life with her grandchildren, she was known as "Rara" to them. She retired from the City of Vallejo's maintenance department several years ago. She had a love of gardening, woodworking and was a self-proclaimed fix it and home renovator. She also leaves behind six siblings, Larry Razzano, of Arizona, Jerry (Linda) Avellar, of Mt. View, CA, Paul Avellar of Santa Rosa, CA, Linda (Avellar) Burnett of Redding, CA, Norman Avellar, of Emmett, ID, and Lori Avellar also of Emmett, ID. Her parents preceded her in death, Lester Avellar in 2002 and Betty (Grady) Avellar in 2004. She was loved by her family and close friends dearly and will be missed every day. Many of her close friends will be traveling to bid her farewell. "Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again" (Unknown). Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m., at Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel, 8209 W. Fairview Ave., Boise, 83704. A brief reception will follow the service with interment to follow at Morris Hill Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

W00128890-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary