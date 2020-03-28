|
|
Joann Scala, 73 of Vallejo, was called home after a lengthy illness on March 10 by her heavenly father to receive her most beautiful wings and be relieved of her earthly pain and suffering. She was a very loving, caring, and compassionate person. Mom loved her family with all the love she had to give and would do anything for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren every chance she got. She most recently returned home from Nebraska were she spent three months getting to know her great grandchildren, learning the country life, watching and learning football, and returning to church which she has always loved. It's with great thanks to Devin and Larissa Lunzman for giving grandma her love for life and church back which helped to bring her the inner peace she needed to finally make the transition to heaven peacefully. She also enjoyed her Disneyland trips with her grandchildren, as well she enjoyed her first camping trip with all her children and grandchildren present. She would go on random road trips, outings, and Disneyworld vacations with her mother, Gloria (who preceded her in death), sister, Paula, and brother-in-law, Jim. She worked for the VCUSD for 30+ years as a T.A, noon duty, computer lab specialist and finally child care provider. She loved to enrich the minds of her students and is remembered by them as loving and caring. After retirement she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and reconnecting with her ex-husband Donald (who preceded her in death).Joann is survived by her three children, Joseph, Jeannie and Dominic; daughters-in-law, Doris and Lorraine; sons-in-law, Curt (ex) and Joey (current); seven grandchildren, Diana (Mariano), Larissa (Devin), Dustin, Tori, Joseph Jr., Maxwell (Abby), Joey Jr., (Marina), and 10 great grandchildren, Emily, Mariano IV, Zoey, Myah, Jaden, Carson, Jaxton, Myah Jo, Ryker, William.Mom will be greatly missed! As mom would always say, "I did it my way", till the end. Mom I will miss you every single morning, noon, and night as well as with every single breath I take. I love you very dearly and I'll hold you in my heart until the day you welcome me home with you. I love you mom, Love Jeannie.
W00142910-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 28, 2020