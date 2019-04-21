Joanna Messina Voss, 94, passed away on March 29 in a care home in Fairfield. Joanna was born in Crockett, to Antonino and Jennie Messina. She attended Crockett schools, graduating from John Swett High School in 1942. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Providence College of Nursing in Oakland in 1947.Joanna worked as a Registered Nurse at Providence Hospital in Oakland, Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo, the Benicia Arsenal, the Solano County Department of Public Health, and the dispensary at the C&H Sugar refinery in Crockett.Joanna married Henry W. "Bill" Voss in 1953, and settled in Vallejo. She lived in Vallejo for 54 years, relocating to Vacaville in 2007.Joanna is survived by her son, Christopher (Robin) of Vacaville; her grandson, Andrew Voss of Sacramento; her granddaughters, Kelley Voss of Santa Cruz, Angelica Blakesley (Jeffrey) of Westfield, IN, and Grace Lovio of Paris, France; and friend, Joan Jackson. Joanna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Jeanine Voss, and her brothers, Anthony and Claude Messina. Per her wishes, no services will be held.

