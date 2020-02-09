|
Jobina Carlotta Carter was born on July 21, 1980 in Biloxi, MS to Anthony and Julie Carter. She was a long-time resident of Vallejo. She passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 3 She and her mother moved to Vallejo after her parents divorced. Her greatest friend has always been her mother. Jobina always brought out the best and brightest in everyone who ever met her. She graduated from Vallejo High School in 1999. She loved the Golden State Warriors and shopping at value marts.While she never had children of her own, she deeply loved her nephews, Kevin Garrett, Jr., Tyler Garrett, Keisean Garrett and Jahrell Scott. She loved all sorts of music and movies.Jobina is survived by her parents, Anthony and Julie Carter; her uncle, Kevin Garrett; her step-mother, Madeline Carter; sisters, Tina Clark, Azia Medina Carter and Athina Carter; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Barbara Garrett, and her paternal grandparents, George Carter, Sr. and Elizabeth Carter.A visitation for Jobina will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo.inurnment will be private.Final arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
