John Dana Spears, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 4. He is survived by Jane, his wife of 68 years; daughter, Karen Leon-Guerrero (Steve); daughter, Robin Garrido(Grant); son, Scott Spears (Stacey); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m., at Community Bible Church, 710 Broadway St., Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2019