|
|
John Eric Rollins Jr. 26, of Phoenix AZ passed away on unexpectedly on Tue. March 12 . He was a native of Vallejo Ca. Visitation will be held on Tue. March 26 3-7pm with a Quiet Hour from 6-7pm at Alta Vista Funeral Home 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. Funeral services will be held on Wed. Mar 27 11a.m at Corinthian COGIC 1101 Benicia Rd Vallejo Ca. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City, Ca. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper.
W00130040-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019