John Eugene Carver, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 23. John was born in Angola, IN, Oct. 27, 1925. He served in the US Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He graduated from Tri-State University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. John was an Aeronautical Engineer for 24 years and then ran his own busines until he retired in 2000. He was married to Maren "Smitty" Carver for 34 years. Maren preceded him in death in 2004. John loved flying and owned many aircraft and alwas said he was just "plane crazy". His children are, Sandy (deceased), Russell, Ed, and grandchildren, Troy, Matthew, Krystell, Scott, Jerry and many great grandchildren. He will receive a Military burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon on Monday, May 13 at 12 p.m., sharp.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 8 to May 13, 2019