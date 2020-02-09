|
John Francis Turk, Sr. was born on June 12, 1919 in Eureka. He moved to Vallejo in his teens to attend the Vallejo Industrial and Normal Institute. Founded by Charles H. Toney in 1911, and the first of its kind in California, the school stressed classroom education and job training for African-American students and was patterned after Booker T. Washington's famous Tuskegee Institute.As both fate and God would have it, John would go on to marry one of Charles' daughters, Rose Aurora Toney in 1939. This union would birth one son, John Francis Turk, Jr., in 1943, and add another by way of God's plan, Mona Louise Ellis (Seals), in 1957. Though John and Rose had only two children, they would raise several, including their grandchildren, John Francis Turk III and Sophia Rose Turk (Johnson); their home on Ohio Street filled with love, children and the makings of great memories at all times. A hub of sorts for their large extended family, they would host many Mother's Day, Christmas, and countless other celebrations. While Rose was a homemaker extraordinaire, John enlisted in the Navy, then later worked at Mare Island, Pointe Molate Navy Fuel Depot and Concord Naval Weapons Station. A stellar, dependable employee, with regular advancement, John received numerous commendations, certificates of merit and other awards during his career with the Government. During his time away from work, John enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating, hunting, and quick turnaround trips to Reno. John retired from the Department of the Navy in 1992 after more than 50 years of service to our country. John celebrated his 100th birthday in June 2019 and received many accolades for reaching this miraculous milestone. Still able to tend to his own needs, John enjoyed above average health at this time, still finding contentment in tending to his yard and mowing the lawns of all three of his properties well into his late 90s.John departed this life and entered his rest, reward and right as a child of God on Jan. 18, surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves to mourn his passing and carry on his rich legacy of family, faith and wisdom, sisters, Juanita Nunn and Vivian Drayton; daughter, Mona (Michael); daughter-in-law, Cheryl; grandchildren, John III (Janine), Sophia (Willis), Vani, Katisha, Nicole and Miles; great-grandchildren, Aja, Ian, Courtney, Coimbra, Noa, John IV, Jonah, Kyla, Joya, Bryant, Jalen and Charli, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends turned family. John was preceded in death by his wife, Rose, and son, John, Jr.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 9, 2020