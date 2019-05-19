John I. Unger, 98, resident of Vallejo, Lafayette and most recently Palm Coast, FL, passed peacefully on May 9. He was born on June 23, 1920 in Deutsch-Schutzen, Austria arriving in the US in 1931. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1939, graduating both Navy and Marine Corps boot camps, and was assigned a Corpsman with 1st Defense Battalion, US Marine Corps. This unit was assigned the defense of Wake Island that was attacked by the Japanese starting on Dec. 8, 1941 and finally surrendering on Dec. 23. John was a Prisoner of War for 44 months in camps in China, Japan and Korea providing aid and comfort to other POW's. Released at the end of WWII, he returned home and continued to serve 20 years, retiring a Navy Chief. John and his wife Alice fell in love in 1939 and enjoyed 74 years filled with joyous times among family and friends in the San Francisco Bay Area.They "started it all", and are survived by sons, John W. Unger and Brian L. (Jacki) Unger; grandchildren, John (Stephanie), Tim (Diane), Julie (Alan), Brian P (Kendra), Rachel (Jamil), and Alison (Antonio), as well as coast-to-coast great-grandchildren, including Michelle (Kyle), Erin, Allyson, Tyler, Jack, Julia, Molly, Timothy, Maddie, Giuliana, Hayden, Jackson and Hayes. He is predeceased and joins Alice and so many that he touched in a life well lived that is shared in the book "The Last Corpsman" written by Juan Carlos Marcos.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, in the chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m., and services will begin at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following the services where he will receive his military honors. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to Veterans of Foreign Wars in his memory.Arrangements are in the care and trust of Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center.

