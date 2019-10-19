|
John Joseph Harris, Jr., passed away on Oct. 10, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., at the Joseph A. Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Drive, Suisun City. John was a veteran of the United States Air Force. John worked in the finance field for Compaq and Xerox Corporation for over 30 years. After retiring, John received credentials and degrees in Education, where he taught children in special education.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019