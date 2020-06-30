John N. Morrison
John N. Morrison, 81, passed away Friday, June 19 at his home in Fairfield surrounded by his family.Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family service will be held, and he will be laid to rest with his late wife Catherine at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mor-tuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 30, 2020.
