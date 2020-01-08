|
John "JR" "Jay" Rudolph Hoehn III, 49, passed away Friday at Vibra Hospital in Folsom following a long illness.Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at Holy Family Parish, 101 Antonina Ave., American Canyon, CA 94503. Inurnment will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2020