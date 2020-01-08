Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Vigil
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
101 Antonina Ave.
American Canyon, CA
John R. Hoehn III
John "JR" "Jay" Rudolph Hoehn III, 49, passed away Friday at Vibra Hospital in Folsom following a long illness.Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at Holy Family Parish, 101 Antonina Ave., American Canyon, CA 94503. Inurnment will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, 2020
