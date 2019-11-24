|
|
John (Bob) Robert Cowgill was a hard working, generous, and loving man. He was born and raised in Ohio until he enlisted in the Army Air Corps (Air Force) at 16. He served for 22 years including WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. His favorite assignment was Vallejo where he met his wife of 70 years, Billie Cowgill. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Safeway for 20 years. Bob was an active member of the Freemasons and Ben Ali Shriners. He brought smiles to hundreds of children's faces as "BeeJay the Clown" making balloon animals for pediatric patients at the Shriners Children's Hospital. Bob was predeceased by his son, Bill Cowgill, and brother, William Cowgill. He leaves behind his loving wife, Billie Cowgill; son, Bobby Cowgill; grandchildren, Justin Cowgill, Krista Bidou, Elizabeth Gehlert, Danielle Cowgill, and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Tejada Care Home and Hospice caregivers who provided extraordinary care.
W00138860-image-1.jpg,W00138860-image-2.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Nov. 24, 2019