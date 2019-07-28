Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Jomar E. Smith

Jomar E. Smith Notice
Jomar E. Smith, 27, a Vallejo native, passed away tragically on July 4. Funeral services were held Friday, July 19, at Revival Center Ministries in Vallejo, Apostle Ricky Nutt, officiated. Jomar was laid to rest beside his brother, Eric Ward, Jr., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on July 28, 2019
