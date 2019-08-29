Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonnie Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonnie D. Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonnie D. Newman Notice
After three years, Jonnie, 63, lost his battle with bone cancer at the VA Hospital in Martinez. Born in Vallejo to Vance and Frances Newman, he graduated from Vallejo Sr. High and enlisted in the US Navy for 19 1/2 years. He worked the last 10+ years as a Psych Tech at Creekside Hospital in Santa Rosa until his diagnosis, then re-located to his sister Rosie's house in Vallejo. He leaves behind his two sons, Jonnie Newman Morales (Brenda), and Vincent Newman; grandchildren, Royce and Gianna Newman; sisters, Ivyl McLain and Rose Gilpatrick (Michael); brother, Steven, and nieces, Kimberley Mikesell, Heather McInnes and Tedi Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 7, at 1 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Inurnment will be private. A potluck BBQ picnic will be held at Blue Rock Springs on Columbus Parkway immediately following the service. Please bring your favorite dish to share.
W00135960-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skyview Memorial Lawn
Download Now