After three years, Jonnie, 63, lost his battle with bone cancer at the VA Hospital in Martinez. Born in Vallejo to Vance and Frances Newman, he graduated from Vallejo Sr. High and enlisted in the US Navy for 19 1/2 years. He worked the last 10+ years as a Psych Tech at Creekside Hospital in Santa Rosa until his diagnosis, then re-located to his sister Rosie's house in Vallejo. He leaves behind his two sons, Jonnie Newman Morales (Brenda), and Vincent Newman; grandchildren, Royce and Gianna Newman; sisters, Ivyl McLain and Rose Gilpatrick (Michael); brother, Steven, and nieces, Kimberley Mikesell, Heather McInnes and Tedi Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 7, at 1 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Inurnment will be private. A potluck BBQ picnic will be held at Blue Rock Springs on Columbus Parkway immediately following the service. Please bring your favorite dish to share.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, 2019