Joseph (Joe) Ponti, 79, passed away at his home in Napa on Dec.15 following a brief illness. Son of Olivia Ponti, brother to Pearl Ponti. Joe was born in Vallejo, grew up and graduated from Vallejo High School in 1958.Joe started photography at Vallejo High School, he then went to work at the Vallejo Times Herald as a Photographer.Joe served in the National Guard, he was present at the riots in Watts. He worked as a Mail Carrier for the Post Office. He then went to work for Mare Island as a Metals Inspector. He went to work for Biagi Trucking after he retired from Mare Island. Joe had a passion for cars and racing. He was a starter for Vallejo Speedway until it closed, then at Petaluma Speedway.He was preceded in death by his mother, Olivia Ponti, and sister, Pearl Ponti. He is survived by his wife, LaMara Ponti, married Sept. 1986; daughter, Laurette Ramsey (Ponti); step son, Shane Cooke, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Jan. 19, 2020