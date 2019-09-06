|
Josephine was born in Honolulu, HI and was a resident of Vallejo since 1957. She passed away at the hospital surrounded by her family after a long illness. Special thanks to Kaiser Permanete Vallejo and to Dr. Lopes and Dr. Farag.In her earlier years she was a Hula Instructor for Vallejo GVRD and a homemaker.Preceded in death by husband, Edward Crow; parents, Peter Kaiu and Julia Konowahine Pamaiaulu Akiona; brothers, Peter, Roland, Paul and Bobby; sister, Lorraine; son, Wayne; grandaughter, Alison DeLaura; grandsons, Tommy Hamilton, Michael DeLaura, and Kalani Briggs.Survived by sisters, Mona Teves, Dorothy Kekuewa, Veronica Samera, Shirley Hering, and Lorna Terry; sons, Ernest (Marlene) and Robert (Sue) DeLaura; daughters, Poliann LeMaster-Tippmann (John), Josephine (BabyJo) Hamilton, Charlene (Bob) Schaeffer, and Terilynn Akiona; 12 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren Viewing will be at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, Sunday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Prayer service will follow at 1 p.m. Arrangements and care entrusted to Skyview Memorial Lawn, 644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019