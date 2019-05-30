Josephine "Jozsi" T. Snipes went to heaven on May 21.Jozsi was born in Gottendorf (Vienna), Austria on April 27, 1922. She came to the United States, in 1947 and became a naturalized citizen in 1950. She married Batson L. Snipes in 1953 and they have a daughter, Michaelle, and two grandsons, Matthew and Jacob.Jozsi was a teacher with the Vallejo Unified School District for 35 years. As a teacher she influenced many students and touched many lives. To this day some of her former students contact her on a regular basis.Jozsi travelled extensively. She often told of her adventures all over the world. She loved people and sharing stories with them. She also loved the symphony and theater. She was a beautiful lady and we will all miss her saying her favorite phrase…"La Di Da".At her request services will be private. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

