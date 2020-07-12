Joshua Lee (Josh), age 26; our most beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, family member and friend passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He graduated from Hogan High School in 2011.Joshua will be missed every day by his father, Eric Lee; his mother, Felicia Chaires; his sisters Arianna (Ari) and Marisa; mom, Rose, sister, Vanessa; brother, Julien; his grandparents, Diane and Archie, his Uncle John and Aunt Tammie; his Aunt Danielle (LeeLee); his cousins Jeremiah, Taylor, Jaison, John Jr., Trey, Antonio, A'Laleahya and a host of many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.He is preceded in death by his grandparents Elmo and Dorothy Ollison, Archie and Gladys Lee; his Uncle David Golden and his cousin, Alexandria Lee.We LOVE and MISS you so much XOXO.Build Me a Son, O LordBuild me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat and humble and gentle in victory. Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be, a son who will know Thee and that to know himself is the foundation stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress of spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail.Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past. And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of greatness, the open mind of true strength. Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, "I have not lived in vain." (General Douglas MacArthur.) Joshua loved life and loved to live life to the fullest. He was passionate about so many things but especially football. He played football for Hogan Sr. High School (#44) and Diablo Valley College (#35). His passion radiated to those around him especially those he coached at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek where he was the Running Back Coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was a part of the staff that turned the program around after 3 years of futility helping lead the team back to the playoffs. He oversaw the JV and Varsity Running Backs, including playing a key role in the development of a first team all-conference selection in only their sophomore year. These students would later go on to set team rushing records and win DVAL League MVP, even helping one student earn a full scholarship to Oregon State University. In addition, Joshua also wrestled for two years at Hogan Sr. High School and was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers Fan.In lieu of donations to the family, we would like to request that donations be given to Fresh Lifelines for Youth (FLY): Alameda County Division. FLY is an organization that the San Francisco 49ers Foundation supports and actively collaborates with to give back to the youth in our communities. FLY and the 49ers Foundation believe that all young people deserve a chance to rise above their past mistakes.A private memorial service will be held for immediate family.For our extended family, friends and loved ones of Joshua, we will be having a memorial and candlelight ceremony in weeks to come. Thank You!Donations: https://flyprogram.org/donate/
Please specify: "I want my donation to be dedicated to: Joshua Lee. Please send an acknowledgement to the individual to whom I am dedicating my donation: innovate2inspire@yahoo.com"W00145660-image-1.jpg