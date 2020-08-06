Life-long resident and Vallejo native, Joyce Elahi passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates attendance for the funeral service for Mrs. Elahi is restricted to only 25 people. All attendees are required to wear face masks and to execute social distancing. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA. 94591.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.