Joyce Ann Elahi
Life-long resident and Vallejo native, Joyce Elahi passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates attendance for the funeral service for Mrs. Elahi is restricted to only 25 people. All attendees are required to wear face masks and to execute social distancing. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA. 94591.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.
Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
