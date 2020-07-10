Joyce Copp

Joyce Yvonne (Precour) Copp passed away June 30, 2020, in Saratoga, CA, after a long illness. Joyce was a long-time resident of Benicia and Vallejo. She grew up in a large, loving family where she was the eighth of eleven children born to Leonard and Holdina Precour. Joyce went on to marry Robert Copp in 1960, and they had one daughter, Karen.Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, and four siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Copp; siblings, Barbara Cetko, Jim Precour, Irene Seward, Marie Earp, Paul Precour, and Patricia McKillips; and many nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joyce will be laid to rest next to her late husband in a private family service at Skyview Memorial Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to the American Diabetes Association.