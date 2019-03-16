Joyce Elaine (Feinberg) Georgetti passed away on March 11, in Vallejo, a the age of 90, after a short illness.She was born Feb. 24, 1929 in Hollywood, to Harry and Lena Feinberg. The family moved to Vallejo when she was 11 years old. She graduated Vallejo High School in 1947, also attending Solano College as an Art Major. She met her future husband, Charles Joseph Georgetti in 1948, eloped and married soon after. Their first child, Lynn, was born in 1949, with son, Don arriving in 1954. She worked in the jewelry business for many years before retiring. She enjoyed Mahjong and dining at local restaurants in her home town of Benicia. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Bernard (Bernie), and sister Marcie. Joyce is survived by her children, Lynn Ann (Ron), Don Allen (Kendall); three grandchildren, Andrea Leah, Rachel Anna and Chad Michael, and three great grandchildren, Hunter Keoni, Hudson Charles, and Ella, as well as nephews and nieces.She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin.A memorial will be held at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Wednesday March 20, at 1 p.m.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.

