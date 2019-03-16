Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Georgetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Elaine (Feinberg) Georgetti

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joyce Elaine (Feinberg) Georgetti Notice
Joyce Elaine (Feinberg) Georgetti passed away on March 11, in Vallejo, a the age of 90, after a short illness.She was born Feb. 24, 1929 in Hollywood, to Harry and Lena Feinberg. The family moved to Vallejo when she was 11 years old. She graduated Vallejo High School in 1947, also attending Solano College as an Art Major. She met her future husband, Charles Joseph Georgetti in 1948, eloped and married soon after. Their first child, Lynn, was born in 1949, with son, Don arriving in 1954. She worked in the jewelry business for many years before retiring. She enjoyed Mahjong and dining at local restaurants in her home town of Benicia. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Bernard (Bernie), and sister Marcie. Joyce is survived by her children, Lynn Ann (Ron), Don Allen (Kendall); three grandchildren, Andrea Leah, Rachel Anna and Chad Michael, and three great grandchildren, Hunter Keoni, Hudson Charles, and Ella, as well as nephews and nieces.She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin.A memorial will be held at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Wednesday March 20, at 1 p.m.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
W00129600-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of COLONIAL CHAPELS
Download Now