|
|
Joyce Arlene Johansen passed away peacefully after a long illness on Nov. 1. She was member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for over 50 years, working as the Church Secretary for 41 years. She sang in the choir at church and worked in the Women's Group. She also supported the Vallejo Music Theater for many years as a board member. Joyce was a volunteer for Kaiser Permanente in Vallejo, and she was a member of the Diablo Caravaners for over 20 years. She enjoyed taking trips with her sisters or her girlfriends, she loved cake decorating, making homemade cards and scrapbooking. She supported her kids by working with the Vallejo Aquatic Club and was their biggest cheerleader! She is preceded in death by her soulmate, Carl Johansen; her parents, Charles and Dorothea Palmer, and her sister, Carol Barker. She is survived by her her sisters, Charlene Cleary and Barbara Winn. She is survived by her children, Kathy Jackson (Dino), Kirk Johansen (Jill), Dawn Morrisson (Greg) and Erin Johansen Hurwitt (Sam). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Corey, Andrew, Kyle, Kelly, Chelsea, Sydney, Kelly, Ryan, Kristin, Caitlyn Bailey and Rowan. Joyce is also survived by her dear great grandchildren, Dakota, Carter, Meadow, Max, Jackson, Regan, Winter, Wolf and Taylor, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We love her with all our hearts, she will be dearly missed. Her Memorial Service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1030 Redwood St., Vallejo on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.
W00138460-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019