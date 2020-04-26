|
|
Joyce Avonne Simon, 92, long time resident of American Canyon, passed away peacefully into eternal life with her family by her side.Joyce was born and raised in Berwyn, Illinois. She graduated from Michigan State University where she fell in love and married Manuel T. Simon (deceased 1998). They moved to Basra, Iraq for 2 years where her first two children were born. The family grew to five children in Wadsworth, Ohio, and then moved to California in 1967. They bought one of the first lots in the Napa Square subdivision which is now part of the City of American Canyon. Mom enjoyed being a part of her community for over 50 years. Joyce Simon was considered to be a "Pioneer" of American Canyon; she was one of the first Brownie and Girl Scout Leaders, Napa Junction PTA President, Voters Precinct Official Host Polling Place, American Canyon City Committee, City of American Canyon Historical Committee, American Canyon Parks and Recreation participant, Meals on Wheels Volunteer, and Religious Education teacher for Holy Family Catholic Parish.Joyce spent her life caring for her family, friends and pets. She loved sports, gardening, swimming, sewing, canning, baking, camping, animals, and serving the Lord at her community church. She was involved with numerous Bridge Clubs in American Canyon and Vallejo. She loved to travel and after Manny passed, she continued her journeys throughout many states and various countries. Joyce loved the church and the congregations. Prayer and song were her strength during her final days. Joyce is survived by her five children, Linda (Wayne) Bucaojit; Lucy (Scott) Irwin; Sue Simon; Sandy Simon-Wargo; and Tom Simon; her grandchildren, Angela (Damien) Beasley; Lehla Irwin; Joshua (Suzanne) Ehle; and Rachel Wargo; her great-grandchildren, Drew Beasley; Jace Beasley and Luke Ehle. Joyce is also survived by her brothers, Brian (Zelpha) Crowe; Dan Crowe, nieces, Cathy (Dean) Barakat; Christine (Michael) Delapp; Rihab (Roger) Fitzgerald; and nephew Brian Crowe Jr., and a host of great nephews and nieces.She will be missed by her family and numerous friends. Due to the current situation, a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Parish in American Canyon at a later date.
W00143450-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 26, 2020