Carm, as she is known, passed away at Heartwood Avenue Health Care, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Calistoga and became one of the Carnes Clan. Carm spent most of her adult life in Vallejo.Carm was preceded in death by her mom, Elizabeth Carnes, and her dad, Henry; her husband of 74 years Joe Fischer; daughter, Joline Fischer; granddaughter, Carolyn Fischer; brothers, Wes Carnes and Boyd Carnes; sisters, Hazel Fedornak and Edith Wisner, and nephew, Ronald Carnes. She is survived by her son, John Fischer; daughter-in-law, Jian Fischer; granddaughter, Heather Fischer Evans; brother, Donald Carnes, nephews and nieces, Steve (Julie) Fedornak, Stan (Deb) Fedornak, Kim Carnes Archer, and Kelly (Scott) Carnes Cote, Melissa and Erica Fedornak, and Mike (Pat) Gillen.Carm was well known for her extraordinary cooking skills. As she got older and could no longer prepare Thanksgiving feasts, she was always beckoned to Julie's kitchen to prepare the gravy. Card games were a common form of activity, with all family members participating. Her last four years at Heartwood, this tradition continued, with Steve and Julie showing up every Sunday to play Oh Pshaw. Something she looked forward to and helped to keep her going.She had a deep appreciation with being a member of Castlewood Baptist Church and very much enjoyed the fellowship. Heartwood Avenue Healthcare looked after her during that last four years, and provided an expert level of care. She enjoyed staying there.Services will be held June 2, at 1 p.m., at Castlewood Baptist Church, 3615 Georgia St., Vallejo.

