Juanita M. Johnson, 80, of Vallejo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, at her residence, following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun.Funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m., at Baynorth Church of Christ, 2100 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, with Min. Sam Morris, officiating. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019