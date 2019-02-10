Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Baynorth Church of Christ
Burial
Following Services
Rolling Hills Memorial Park
Richmond, CA
More Obituaries for Juanita Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Marie Johnson

Juanita Marie Johnson Notice
Juanita M. Johnson, 80, of Vallejo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, at her residence, following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun.Funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m., at Baynorth Church of Christ, 2100 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, with Min. Sam Morris, officiating. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019
