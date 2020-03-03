Times Herald Online Notices
Judith Ann "Judy" (Lambrecht) Hall

Judith Ann "Judy" (Lambrecht) Hall Notice
Judith "Judy" Ann Hall (Lambrecht), 77, passed away Sunday at Rockville Terrace Assisted Living in Fairfield.A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I St., Benicia. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery, Fairfield.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00142210-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
