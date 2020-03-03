|
Judith "Judy" Ann Hall (Lambrecht), 77, passed away Sunday at Rockville Terrace Assisted Living in Fairfield.A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I St., Benicia. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery, Fairfield.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020