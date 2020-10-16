1/1
Julian Anabo
Julian Anabo was born in Los Angeles and spent the most important years of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. He graduated from Vallejo High School in 1952 and attended UC Berkeley where he was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity and became a lifelong fan of the Cal Bears football team. Julian was a born salesman and had a career spanning over fifty years in the meat industry. He was a creative chef and a skilled woodworker, and he was the life of any party he attended. He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Anabo and Katherine (Phil) Buoscio; three grandchildren; his brothers, Jon and Tom; and his sister Helene Wardlaw. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Elizabeth; and siblings, Patricia Ludwig and Peter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
W00148160-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
