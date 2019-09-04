Times Herald Online Notices
|
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zio Fraedos Restaurant
23 Harbor Way
Vallejo, CA
View Map
June Morawski Wendy


1939 - 2019
June Morawski Wendy Notice
Wendy June Morawski June 2, 1939 - Aug. 8, 2019 VallejoWendy June Morawski, 80, passed away Aug. 8, with her husband by her side.Wendy was born in England to Arthur and Evelyn Insall on June 2, 1939 and has lived in Vallejo the past 60 years. She worked in the area as a beautician / hairstylist for more than 50 years. She enjoyed riding her English Jumping Horse "Miss Piggy", and being a judge at Boxer Dog Show events for Skidoos Boxers Kennell.Survivors include her husband, Edward; sister, Yvonne Hazel, and nieces, Julie Hartingdon and Nicula Boughton.A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Zio Fraedos Restaurant, 23 Harbor Way, Vallejo. Inurnment will be private at St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the San Francisco Aids Foundation, 117 6th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 4, 2019
