Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
June Stevens

June Stevens Notice
June the woman loved to fish and enjoyed nature, her favorite bird was the Blue Jay. She enjoyed creating new recipes and cooking was one of her favorite things to do. She was an adventurer and traveled the United States. She loved her children and her grandchildren with all of her heart. She will be always in our hearts. She is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was known by her friends as "Junie" the loving name they bestowed upon her. She passed away March 21, at 5:28 a.m.Viewing April 1 from 4 to 8 p.m., with funeral April 2 from 3 to 4 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, located at 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019
