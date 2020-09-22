Kandace Contessa Suggs, 48, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10 in Vallejo after a private battle with cancer. Kandace, who was affectionately known as "Kan-Dance" and "Auntie Dee," was born in Elkhart, IN and was a Vallejo resident for over 40 years.Kandace graduated from Vallejo High School, class of 1990, and later attended San Francisco State University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology. She also attended the University of Phoenix, studying Marriage and Family Therapy. Kandace built a successful career as a Psychiatric Technician and nurse at the Sonoma Developmental Center, spending two decades treating patients at the state-run facility. Kandace was also a well-known aerobics instructor, choreographer and the baddest cheerleader in Vallejo!Kandace was intelligent and admired by all for her beautiful and loving spirit and wonderfully warm and bright smile. She will be sorely missed and always affectionately remembered.Kandace was the daughter of Hilard DeKater and Bobbie Suggs; mother of Crenshaw Taurean and Kimora Walker; former spouse of Ephraim Walker and oldest sister of Dekater and Kusinya Suggs. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, other family members and lifelong friends.A memorial will be held Friday, September 25 at St. Mark Community Church, 45 9th St., Vallejo, CA 94590, from 2 to 4 p.m.In lieu of flowers donations may be made via CashApp to Kusinya Suggs at $KusinyaOwens