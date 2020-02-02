|
Kar'Roll J. Lombard, II, 40, of Suisun City passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 27. Son of Joseph Lombard, and a veteran of US Army.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m., at Baynorth Church of Christ, 2100 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, with Pastor Sam Morris, officiating. Burial will take place at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020