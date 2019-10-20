|
|
Karen D. Johnson, 63, of Vallejo, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 6. She was a native of Richmond.Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., at Ephesians COGIC, 2887 Foothill Drive, Richmond, with Supt. Spicer, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00137830-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2019