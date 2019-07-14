Kathy Lorraine Oja passed away suddenly Monday, July 1, in a local hospital. She was born in Minnesota and has called Benicia her home for the past 20 years. Kathy was a graduate of Sonoma State University where she majored in philosophy. She enjoyed an evolving career over the years. Early in her career she developed a small business where she designed children's clothing, and later worked for a greeting card company which fostered her love for graphic design, allowing her to market her designs through print and textile media. Kathy further honed her business and administrative skills working for a law office, which eventually led her to her most prominent position, Special Olympics VP of Human Resources for Northern California and Nevada. Kathy spent 18 years with Special Olympics which she identified as the most rewarding and fulfilling time of her professional career. Upon retirement she began to fully embrace her true calling as an Artist. She quickly became an accomplished mixed media artist and an embedded member of the vibrant Benicia art community where she has several pieces on display as a member of Gallery 621.Kathy was also an avid reader and traveler. She loved to go on adventures with action packed detective novels or escape to another world through the eyes of a female protagonist from another time and place. When vacationing she relished the opportunity to immerse herself in the colors and textures of her favorite destinations, especially Venice, her favorite city in the world. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Kathy was known for always thinking of others and will be remembered for always giving the most thoughtful and personal gifts to family and friends. Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert Nelson; son, Casey (Teri Lin) Newton; daughters, Amanda Randall and Nicole (Brian) Evans; sister, Debra Yates; stepdaughters, Kristy (M.J.) Crickmore and Keri (Russell) Hamby, and her grandchildren, Kiana, Kassidy, Caden, Tilden, Grant and Natalie.A small memorial service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, July 27, at 3 p.m., at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. A larger Celebration of Life gathering will follow at Arts Benicia Gallery, 991 Tyler Street #114. The family prefers donations to Arts Benicia or The Special Olympics. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comArrangements entrusted to the direction of care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130.

W00134340-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 14 to July 27, 2019