Kathy Rae Smith, 62, passed away Friday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo following a brief and courageous battle with endometrial cancer.Kathy was born in Vallejo on August 5, 1957 to Ford and Kathleen Smith. She was the youngest of four daughters who were raised in Benicia. She graduated from Benicia High School in 1975 and lived in the community for many years. She relocated to Vallejo and resided there for the past 35 years.Kathy owned and operated an office and house cleaning service. Over the years, she served clients throughout Solano County focusing in Vallejo and Benicia. Kathy was extremely loyal to her clients and served many for over a decade. Many became life-long friends. She will always be known for her big heart and willingness to help those she loved at all times.Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Nina Lou Francis and Gayle McConlogue; brothers-in-law, Bill Francis, Ken McConlogue and Andy Nickolatos; former brother-in-law, Mervin Silva; niece, Terry Mello; and nephew, Steve Silva.Survivors include her long-time companion, John Tate; sister, Bobbie Lynn Nickolatos; niece, Holly (Rod) Gutierrez; nephews, Randy (Katherine) Kirkham, Kenny Silva, John (Joanne) McConlogue, and Greg (Michele) Silva; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private family memorial service will be held and she will be laid to rest with her parents at the Benicia City Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00145270-image-1.jpg
W00145270-image-1.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 24, 2020.