Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
True Love Baptist Church
1956 Pennsylvania Ave
Fairfield, CA
Katreal Ellena Young Notice
Katreal E. Young, 50, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, March 18, at Northbay Hospital, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of St. Petersburg, FL.Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m., at True Love Baptist Church, 1956 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
