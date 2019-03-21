|
|
Katreal E. Young, 50, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, March 18, at Northbay Hospital, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of St. Petersburg, FL.Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m., at True Love Baptist Church, 1956 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00129850-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019