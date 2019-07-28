|
Kayli Sierra Jefferson-Henkel, 21, passed from this life on July 11, at her home in Vacaville. Kayli was born in Vallejo, but grew up in Sacramento. Kayli graduated from Center High School in May 2015. There she played softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and golf. In March 2016 Kayli joined the U.S. Air Force which she truly loved. Boot camp was in San Antonio, TX, then two years in Japan, where she also coached softball. After returning to the U.S., Kayli was stationed at Travis A.F.B., with the 921 Contingency Response Squadron.Kayli was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard Jefferson. Survivors include her parents, Greg and Kim (Jefferson) Henkel; brother, Kevin and Shauna Henkel; nephew, Kenzo Henkel; grandmother, Bobbie Jefferson; grandparents, Darrell and Chris Henkel; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Kayli touched the lives of so many people with her infectious smile and her off-beat sense of humor. Kayli will be so greatly missed by many, so dearly LOVED by ALL.Visitation is Wednesday, July 31 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral at 11 a.m., at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Burial at 1 p.m., at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
