Long-time Vallejo resident, husband of Gwendolyn Robinson, and Richmond native, Keith Robinson passed away in Vallejo on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates his burial is attendance restricted. All attendees are required to wear face masks and to execute social distancing. His burial will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo, CA 94591.Arrangements entrusted to Wigging-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.


Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
