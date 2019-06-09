|
Keneitra L. Jackson, 28, of Vallejo was tragically taken on Saturday, June 1 in Sacramento.Visitation will be Monday, June 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo with Rev. D. Hall, officiating. Burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 9 to June 11, 2019