Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle of David Baptist Church
1100 Lincoln Road East
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keneitra Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keneitra Lashun Jackson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Keneitra Lashun Jackson Notice
Keneitra L. Jackson, 28, of Vallejo was tragically taken on Saturday, June 1 in Sacramento.Visitation will be Monday, June 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo with Rev. D. Hall, officiating. Burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00133000-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 9 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now