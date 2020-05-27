Kenneth Charles Mitchell born January 14, 1933 in Huntsville, AL died on May 21 per his wishes at home at the age of 87. As a young man he worked in the cotton fields as a sharecropper in the Marked Tree, AR area. He also worked as a railroad laborer. He left Arkansas and came to Benicia in the early 50s where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Irene Foy. They married in 1955. He worked in the tannery building in downtown Benicia and then was employed by the city of Benicia, retiring after 20 years as a superintendent of the street department. He loved to garden; he was very self-reliant. A true handyman, he loved helping his neighbors and was always there when needed. He loved his country and showed that patriotism by always displaying a huge American flag in his front yard. He enjoyed his morning ritual of coffee in downtown Benicia. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, friend and neighbor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Mitchell in 2015 and his son, Richard Wayne Mitchell in 1987. He is survived by his children, Patty and Mike Thompson; Sandy and Tom Enos; Peggy and Randy Dismuke; Kenny and Lindsey Mitchell, Robert and Kim Mitchell, and Ronnie and Melissa Mitchell; his brother Jimmy David Mitchell of Clearlake, CA; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild with two on the way; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
W00144400-image-1.jpg
W00144400-image-1.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 27, 2020.