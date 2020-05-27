Kenneth Charles Mitchell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Charles Mitchell born January 14, 1933 in Huntsville, AL died on May 21 per his wishes at home at the age of 87. As a young man he worked in the cotton fields as a sharecropper in the Marked Tree, AR area. He also worked as a railroad laborer. He left Arkansas and came to Benicia in the early 50s where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Irene Foy. They married in 1955. He worked in the tannery building in downtown Benicia and then was employed by the city of Benicia, retiring after 20 years as a superintendent of the street department. He loved to garden; he was very self-reliant. A true handyman, he loved helping his neighbors and was always there when needed. He loved his country and showed that patriotism by always displaying a huge American flag in his front yard. He enjoyed his morning ritual of coffee in downtown Benicia. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, friend and neighbor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Mitchell in 2015 and his son, Richard Wayne Mitchell in 1987. He is survived by his children, Patty and Mike Thompson; Sandy and Tom Enos; Peggy and Randy Dismuke; Kenny and Lindsey Mitchell, Robert and Kim Mitchell, and Ronnie and Melissa Mitchell; his brother Jimmy David Mitchell of Clearlake, CA; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild with two on the way; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
W00144400-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved