Kenneth Francis Rodrick
Our family is sad to announce that our father, husband, uncle and grandfather Ken passed away quietly on November 14, 2020 peacefully in St. Michael's Hospital in Bremerton, WA. He just turned 74 years old. He is survived by his wife, Judi Fuller Rodrick of Allyn, WA; son, Joseph R. Rodrick of North Plains, OR; daughter, Jennifer Sylva of Vacaville, CA; brother, Melvin Rodrick of Vallejo, CA. and sister, Juliette Behling of Auburn, CA.He ascended to Heaven at 6:48 a.m. on the morning of November 14 as a result of COVID-19. He fought the dreadful disease valiantly for about 10 days but unfortunately this disease is too powerful. Please be careful. We want to thank the doctors and staff in the ICU unit at St. Michael's Hospital (formerly Harrison Medical Center) in Bremerton, WA. Specifically, we would like to thank Dr. Kash, Dr. Sukriti Singhal and Dr. Christopher Carr who worked tirelessly to save his life. And a special thank you goes to nurses Mary, Stella and Sadie for all the care.Cremation was administered by Pendleton-Gilchrist Funeral Home and Rill Mortuary, in Port Orchard, WA.Kenneth, also known as Red Dawg Ken or Grandpa Golf, was born and grew up in Vallejo, CA. After a brief stint in the Navy punctuated by a dangerous burst of his appendix, he started a career with Westinghouse which later was purchased by Northup Grumman. He never lost sight of his favorite passions, which were his family and friends, his Catholicism, and playing and watching golf.Following his retirement, he shifted his focus from numbers and business proposals to his family and helping people. He loved and cherished his grandchildren and his stepgrandchild Jace, who is currently 5 years old. Ken was "Papa" to Jace and was helping to raise him. So many people have expressed sympathy and have told stories of instances where Ken would give time or resources to help others mostly without being asked to do so. The physical world has lost a great man in Ken Rodrick, but where we as people have lost him, the spiritual world has gained one. He will be forever missed by many. Services are to be determined based on Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Times Herald Online on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
A dear friend your smile, humor and friendship will be missed. May you rest in peace.
Doris Renfroe
Friend
