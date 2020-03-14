|
|
Kenneth "Donnie" Parker, 61, of Vallejo, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 3. He was a native of Columbus, GA. Son of Mrs. Cattie "Mama Soul" McCarver.Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00142560-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020