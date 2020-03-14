Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Tabernacle of David Baptist Church
1100 Lincoln Road East
Vallejo, CA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Tabernacle of David Baptist Church

Kenneth Parker

Kenneth Parker Notice
Kenneth "Donnie" Parker, 61, of Vallejo, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 3. He was a native of Columbus, GA. Son of Mrs. Cattie "Mama Soul" McCarver.Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
